Winpak (TSE:WPK) Coverage Initiated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a C$49.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

TSE:WPK traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$45.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,931. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$38.73 and a 1-year high of C$52.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 9.43.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.7300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

