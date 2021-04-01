Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

