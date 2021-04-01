WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCB opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $62.73 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,032 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.