Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.09

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.09 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.40). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 182.45 ($2.38), with a volume of 6,603,445 shares.

MRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197 ($2.57).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.09. The firm has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 45.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.