Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MRWSY opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRWSY. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

