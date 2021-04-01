Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

