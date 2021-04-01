Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0592 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $475,731.12 and $120,247.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,979.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.79 or 0.03332474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.00345300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.11 or 0.00937182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00423833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.73 or 0.00384691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00289922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024035 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars.

