Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $13.77

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.56. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 52,466 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Harry Willison sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

