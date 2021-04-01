Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell Sells 14,036 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $941,675.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John P/Oh Mcconnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of Worthington Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.77. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

