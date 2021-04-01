Wownero Price Tops $0.0750 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Wownero has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $18,776.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00063210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00321462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

