WPP TOKEN Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $17,610.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

