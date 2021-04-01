WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (WIR.U) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE: WIR.U) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$16.75 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50.

Shares of WIR.U traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.39. 150,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,797. The firm has a market cap of C$990.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.27. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$8.13 and a 12-month high of C$16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

