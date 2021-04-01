Wrapped BNB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $796.98 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $796.98 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $343.33 or 0.00572855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00063295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00322199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00733788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,146,856 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

