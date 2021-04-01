Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,807.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for about $360.01 or 0.00610223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $691,575.99 and $4,807.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00063490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00322336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.00750720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029938 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

