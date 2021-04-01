Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $64.21

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $107.68 million and $37.28 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $64.21 or 0.00108408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00324836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.77 or 0.00782949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

