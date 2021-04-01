WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WW. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get WW International alerts:

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW opened at $31.28 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.