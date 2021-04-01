Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stake Raised by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 10.0% of Impactive Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned 1.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $64,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after buying an additional 246,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after buying an additional 400,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

WH traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $71.03. 2,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

