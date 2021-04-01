X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0003

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $20.70 million and $35,914.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,504,774,667 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

