Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) vs. Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Head to Head Comparison

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts -13.99% -6.41% -3.29% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Great Eagle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.15 billion 1.95 $55.40 million $2.19 9.00 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 2.01 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Risk and Volatility

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 4 0 2.43 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $16.57, indicating a potential downside of 16.18%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Great Eagle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, and Hilton, as well as leading independent management companies including The Kessler Collection and Sage Hospitality.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

