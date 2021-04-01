XIO Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One XIO token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

