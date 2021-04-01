XMax Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.10 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. XMax has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One XMax token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00642352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,236,324,740 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.