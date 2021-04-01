XMON (XMON) Trading 24.9% Higher This Week

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, XMON has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $552,113.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $3,056.27 or 0.05158106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

Buying and Selling XMON

