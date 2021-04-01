XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $36.51

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.51, but opened at $38.31. XPeng shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 138,562 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Get XPeng alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in XPeng by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,126,000.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

There is no company description available for Xpeng Inc

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.