XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,973,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $123.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $131.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.37, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

