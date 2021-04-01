XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $985.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

