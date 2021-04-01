XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.32 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 143.8% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $58.39 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 879.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00643262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

