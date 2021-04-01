Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.63

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as low as C$5.36. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 3,800,575 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YRI. CIBC dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

