Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Shares Up 3.2%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)’s share price rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 22,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of analysts have commented on YGRAF shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

