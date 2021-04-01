Ycash Price Tops $0.30 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Ycash has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $37,721.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 111.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00275464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071563 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00089911 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004770 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,978,519 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.