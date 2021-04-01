Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) Price Hits $55.24

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Yearn Finance Bit has a market cap of $60,877.72 and approximately $4,794.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Finance Bit token can now be purchased for about $55.24 or 0.00093455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded up 99.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Profile

Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102 tokens. Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance

