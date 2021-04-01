yearn.finance Price Up 14.1% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $275.09 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $36,760.87 or 0.62165513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

yearn.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

