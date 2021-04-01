YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of YETI worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 889,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 885,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after acquiring an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of YETI by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 882,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of YETI by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $72.21 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YETI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

