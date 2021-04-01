YIELD App 1-Day Volume Tops $1.39 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $72.29 million and $1.39 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00645523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,480,588 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

