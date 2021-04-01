Yield Protocol Trading 1.7% Higher Today (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00641108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

