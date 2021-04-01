yOUcash Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $105.59 million and approximately $47,354.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,708,924,565 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

yOUcash Token Trading

