YOUengine Market Cap Reaches $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00640809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.