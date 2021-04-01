Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $937.10

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 937.10 ($12.24) and traded as high as GBX 940.50 ($12.29). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.69), with a volume of 5,801 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 937.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 757.38. The firm has a market cap of £523.23 million and a PE ratio of -25.87.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

