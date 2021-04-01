Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $39.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $32.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $188.40 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 1,295.1% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Cutera has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $534.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

