Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.41. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

