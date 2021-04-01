Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

