Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

