Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce $72.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $74.27 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $71.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $287.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

