Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.