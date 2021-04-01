Zacks: Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report $113.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $112.25 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $128.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $508.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $514.98 million to $519.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NYSE:GPX opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $302.74 million, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GP Strategies by 503.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in GP Strategies by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.