Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.85 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce $9.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.81 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $65.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $84.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $203.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

