Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ COHU traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 561,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06. Cohu has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.