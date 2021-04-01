Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $287.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.93 million and the lowest is $286.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $210.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $933.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.29 million to $955.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $853.91 million, with estimates ranging from $812.23 million to $879.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

CCRN stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,239 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.