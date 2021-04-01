Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. KB Home posted sales of $913.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.35.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $46.53 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

