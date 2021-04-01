Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $266.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.50 million and the lowest is $242.92 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $289.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

