Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.20. Luminex posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 482,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the third quarter worth $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

